PREVIEW: Peterborough United’s Leo set to play against England

A 19-year-old boy from Bretton could play for Portugal against England tonight (March 27).

Peterborough United midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes is in his country’s under 20 squad for a European Elite League fixture against England at Manchester City’s Academy ground (7pm).

Da Silva Lopes made his international debut last week as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Germany.

Da Silva Lopes came to England from Lisbon aged 12 and was spotted by Posh playing for Powerleague in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League. He still lives in Bretton with close family.

Da Silva Lopes will return to the Posh squad for the big League One game at Rotherham on Good Friday.