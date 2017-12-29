PREVIEW: Peterborough United close to fulfilling manager’s ambitious target

Key Peterborough United player Gwion Edwards is unlikely to be fit for League One games at troubled MK Dons tomorrow (December 30) or at home to Doncaster on Mew Year’s Day.

But club captain Jack Baldwin could be back at stadium:mk for the final Posh match of 2017 after battling against a light hamstring problem in the last couple of weeks.

Posh club captain Jack Baldwin.

Edwards is targeting the third round FA Cup tie at Aston Villa on January 6 for his return, but the form of Danny Lloyd - four goals in his last three matches - makes it unlikely he would break back into the team straight away.

But it’s League One points that concern Posh and manager Grant McCann for now. The manager’s target of five League One wins in a row before the Villa tie looked wildy optimistic when he made it public, but three-point returns at Fleetwood and Bradford City and at home to Bury have made it distinctly possible.

Certainly Posh will start favourites at stadium:mk as their hosts have not won a League One match since November 11. Posh are up to sixth, although they will drop a place tonight (December 29) if Charlton manage to win at leaders Wigan.

Posh have 38 points from 24 League One points, exactly the same tally from the same number of games they achieved last season when they stood eighth in the table.

Doncaster, who won both their Christmas fixtures, will fancy a third straight win at home to lowly Rochdale this evening.

Posh have sold their 1,300 ticket allocation for tomorrow’s game. Tickets are available on the day, but cash only transactions at the away ticket booth.