PREVIEW: New Peterborough United boss set to be the ‘proudest man alive’

New manager Steve Evans will be the ‘proudest man alive’ when he leads Peterborough United into action for the first time on Saturday (March 10).

It’s the culmination of a 30-year dream for Evans who will take charge of his local club in a huge League One game against play-off rivals Charlton at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli could be beck in action against Charlton.

A win would take Posh above Charlton into seventh place, and it could even propel Evans’ team into the top six.

“What a way to start that would be,” Evans enthused. “I will be the proudest man alive when I step out pitchside at London Road for the first time as manager of this wonderful club. I will feel a million dollars.

“It’s been my ambition since I came down here 30 years ago to manage this football club and finally the stars have aligned. I’ve driven thousands of miles to watch Posh and I finally have what I always wanted – the chance to get them back to the Championship where they surely belong.

“It’s a massive day for me and my family, but most importantly it’s a huge match for the club.

“The prize for victory is massive because if we get into the play-off places I am convinced we will be difficult to shift.

“But we must remember it’s also a big prize for Charlton. They will be good and well organised so we need to get at them from the start.

“I’m expecting a cracking atmosphere. I can’t wait to get started and nor can my players who have been brilliant from the first day I walked in.”

Central defender Ryan Tafazolli has a good chance of returning to action following a hamstring problem.

Evans will make a decision on the future of his coaching staff in the next few days. Evans has inherited coach David Oldfield, goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler and head of physical performance Ben Mackenzie from previous boss Grant McCann.

Paul Raynor, a long-time assistant to Evans, has taken charge of first-team coaching duties.

“A full assessment of the coaching staff is currentky taking place,” Evans stated.