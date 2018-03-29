PREVIEW: Magical memories won’t mean a thing to Steve Evans when Peterborough United meet his old club

Three ‘magical’ seasons at Rotherham United will mean nothing to Posh boss Steve Evans tomorrow (March 30).

Evans is guaranteed a warm welcome from the fans of a club he steered to back-to-back promotions before a huge Good Friday contest.

Steve Evans (left) with Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart.

But once the mutual appreciation wears off, it will be down to business. Evans wants to ruin the Easter holiday for his friends and former colleagues.

“I want to beat them as much as they will want to beat me,” Evans said. “I had three magical years at that club with two promotions and a full season in the Championship.

“They were 17th in the Championship the following season when I left after back-to-back wins against Cardiff and Birmingham so my time there was memorable.

“I’m still in regular contact with the chairman and their manager Paul Warne was my fitness coach. He’s a great lad.

“I have been back there with Leeds and 15,000 fans gave me a reception that both humbled me and excited me. They gave me a standing ovation, but they beat me 2-1 that day so I want to get my own back tomorrow.

“It’s a great place to play football. I was there for the move to the new stadium and it’s a fantastic arena. The home fans are passionate and the atmosphere will be fantastic.

“It’s obviously a huge match, especially for us, at the start of a massive weekend.

“We have the small matter of a local derby against Northampton on Monday (April 2) which obviously means a lot to us and our fans, but we have to take care of Rotherham first.

“If we get four points from the weekend I’m confident we will still be in the play-off places. If we manage to get the six points we want I’m sure we will be fifth before we go to Plymouth the following weekend.

“You want big games at this stage of the season and this one is very big.”

Evans joined Rotherham from Crawley in September 2012 and steered them to automatic promotion from League Two that season.

The following season Evans led ‘The Millers’ to victory from 2-0 down in the League One play-off final against Leyton Orient. Orient had knocked Posh out in the semi-finals.

Evans left the club in September 2015 and joined Leeds United the following month.