PREVIEW: It’s time to start beating the lesser lights

Peterborough United have the perfect opportunity to improve their record against the lesser lights in League One

Six of their next seven League One matches are against teams in the bottom half of the division, starting with Oldham’s trip to the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (January 20).

New Posh signing Joe Ward in action at Wigan.

It’s a record that needs improving. Posh have picked up just 18 of their 40 League One points against teams currently in the bottom half.

Last Saturday’s creditable draw at leaders Wigan made it 22 points from 14 games against teams currently in the top half of the table.

After Oldham, Posh also tackle Southend (home, February 3), Gillingham (away, February 10), Blackpool (away, February 17), AFC Wimbledon (home, February 24) and Walsall (home, February 27).

The only top side they face during that run is Scunthorpe (home, February 13).

“We’ve had problems with teams like Oldham this season,” Posh midfielder mIchael Doughty admitted.

“Games that we’ve been expected to win have proved difficult and we are all aware if we don’t turn up on Saturday we will get beaten.

“We have to make home advantage count for the rest of the season. We’ve been pretty good away from home lately and we need to take that momentum into the home games.

“Football is about confidence and momentum and we feel we have both, but we are also aware we need to improve to achieve our ambition of winning promotion.

“The cup runs are useful bonuses for the club, but we need to achieve some consistency in League One now.”

New singer Joe Ward could make his ABAX Stadium debut for Posh on Saturday. He came on at Wigan last weekend and almost won the match late on with a cracking strike from distance.

“I’m not one of those players who feels threatened by the arrival of new signings,” Doughty added. “I welcome anyone who strengthens our squad and Joe certainly does that. He’s a class act and he nearly helped win the game at Wigan after replacing me.”

Posh manager Grant McCann added: “Joe is quick, he is lively and he can shoot accurately with either foot.

“He’s not come to us to sit on the bench. He is here to start games. I admire him for leaving an Academy (Brighton) to kickstart his career lower down the leagues.”