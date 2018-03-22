PREVIEW: It’s a fight to the death for the play-off places

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is demanding his side fight ‘to the death’ for every point and every goal for the rest of this season.

Posh are right in the thick of a race for the League One play-offs which most expect will go down to the final day of the season on May 5.

Posh boss Steve Evans at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Evans is confident Posh will stay involved, but he’s expecting a tight finish with two of the four play-off places still up for grabs.

Posh host Bristol Rovers on Saturday (March 24).

“It’s the time to get really serious,” Evans announced.

“Every point will be crucial and it’s close enough for every goal to be just as important as well.

“We will have to fight to the death for everything on offer. There can be no friendships on match days. Everyone is our enemy and we can’t let anyone stand in our way. We have to get the wins which will get us where we want to be any way we can.

“It’s going to be close with twists and turns still to come every week. There will be pressure, but we have enough experience on and off the pitch to cope.

“We had a setback last weekend and we need to bounce back from that by beating Rovers.

“I watched them play at MK Dons recently when they won 1-0 after dominating the game.

“Rovers deserved to win, but it could easily have been 7-6.

“They have some strong attackers with Ellis Harrison a particularly good player, but they have weaknesses at the back we can exploit.

“It should be a cracking game though and we are all looking forward to it.

“We have the attacking strength to cause problems for any League One team.

“We didn’t play well at Oxford last weekend, but we still created chances and we still looked dangerous every time we went forward.

“I was with the Oxford manager at the Northampton game on Tuesday night and he told me was concerned every time we went past half-way.”

Jack Marriott scored the Posh goal - his 29th of the season - in the 2-1 defeat at Oxford from a Marcus Maddison pass.