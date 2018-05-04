PREVIEW: Evans wants a super last-day show for the loyal Peterborough United fans

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has ordered his players to put on a terrific last-day show for the club’s loyal fans.

Posh are expecting over 500 fans to make the long trip to the south coast to tackle Portsmouth in a ‘dead’ League One match tomorrow (May 5). It looked like being a huge end-of-season contest a few weeks ago, but both clubs suffered a poor run of form to take them out of contention.

Posh can’t finish any higher than their current eighth place, but they could slip to 11th depending on the results of Bradford City and Southend. Ninth-placed Pompey would definitely overtake Posh with a win tomorrow.

“it’s not the big game we hoped it would be,” Evans stated. “But it’s still a game we want to win for all sorts of reasons.

“We want to make sure we finish eighth, but most importantly we want to give our loyal fans something to enjoy.

“It should be a big crowd at a great old-fashioned stadium with a top atmosphere. Portsmouth have sold a lot of tickets and we are taking a decent following considering there now isn’t anything on the game.

“It’s the chance for our players to thank the fans for their support in what has ultimately become a disappointing season.”

Posh top scorer Jack Marriott is expected to play. There has been a suggestion he would be rested in order to protect his expected big money transfer in the summer.

But Evans added: “I’ve spoken to the chairman several times this week and he hasn’t mentioned my team selection at all.”