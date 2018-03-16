PREVIEW: Evans to change the Peterborough United side again, Edwards on his way back

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is again expected to change a winning side for the League One match at Oxford United tomorrow (March 17).

Posh have won both matches under Evans to move into the play-off places for the first time in 2018.

George Cooper has a chance of starting for Posh at Oxford.

He made one change to his starting line-up at Bury on Tuesday - Danny Lloyd came in for Omar Bogle - but although Posh won 1-0 at Gigg Lane, more changes are expected tomorrow.

Bogle could well start and January signing George Cooper and midfielder Jermaine Anderson are also believed to be in the manager’s thoughts.

Evans expects to make full use of his squad in the final 10 games of the season.

“The players came back to work yesterday (March 15) looking remarkably fresh considering how hard a game it was at Bury and how late we got back home (3am),” Evans stated.

“But it’s still been a tough week for all of us and another hard game awaits as Oxford will be a better side than Bury.

“I will freshen things up and it’s important my players know they all have a chance of playing between now and the end of the season.

“We’ve set the players very clear objectives. There’s a challenge to get into the side and then there’s a challenge to stay in it.

“We are a very analytical management team and a very assured one. We have a way of playing and of doing things that has been very successful. Either players buy into it or they leave and I’m glad to say the response so far from this fantastic group has been excellent.

“Some days we will be tough with them and some days we will be soft, but we want them to enjoy coming to work every day.

“It’s been a great couple of weeks for us and reaching a play-off place already is good, but it’s where we are at the end of the final game that matters. I’ve seen teams spend almost all season in a play-off place and then finish mid-table so nothing has been achieved yet.”

Evans expects key wide player Gwion Edwards to be in action before the end of the season. Edwards has not played since picking up an ankle injury at Fleetwood in December.