PREVIEW: Buckle up and get ready for the ride as Peterborough United are on course for promotion after impressive transfer window

Peterborough United’s promotion push has received a huge boost because of their January transfer window activity.

That’s the opinion of manager Grant McCann who will include all three January signings, striker Omar Bogle and wingers Joe Ward and George Cooper, in his matchday squad for the visit of Southend for a League One match tomorrow (February 3).

Recent Posh signing George Cooper celebrates his debut goal against Oldham.

Bogle has moved on loan for the rest of the season from Championship promotion contenders Cardiff City who paid £1 million to Wigan for his services last summer.

“The transfer window has shown how serious we are about winning promotion,” McCann stated. “We’ve signed the players we needed and kept hold of the ones we didn’t want to lose. Omar will complement the forward players we already had at the club. He is quick and strong and he can run in behind. He should take some of the burden for goals off Jack Marriott.

“It was disappointing to go out of two cups. They were a nice distraction, but now we can just concentrate on our main aim of winning promotion. I’ve said all season we are good enough and now we have to prove it.

“We’re covered in most areas now. We have the strength in depth to keep everyone on their toes. Everyone has to keep their foot down or they will be replaced. We will now have players on the substitutes’ bench who will make an impact when they come on.

“We have taken 11 points from our last six League One matches and if we repeat that form over the next three blocks of six games we will easily make the play-offs.

“Posh fans should get ready for the ride. It’s going to be exciting, although we have a tough game tomorrow.

“Southend are in a false position given the players they have and they added to the squad this week. They are experienced and talented, and they have the boots of a new manager.

“They should be nowhere near where they are in the league. I watched their game against Scunthorpe when they gave away two sloppy goals, but otherwise looked well organised, disciplined and confident.”