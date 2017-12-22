PREVIEW: Be wary of bottom of the table Bury

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has warned his players to be wary of rock bottom Bury in tomorrow’s (December 23) League One fixture at the ABAX Stadium.

McCann believes the Shakers are in a false position after recruiting well in the summer. Bury have key midfielders Stephen Dawson and Danny Mayor available after injury.

Danny Lloyd celebrates his Posh matchwinner at Fleetwood with his grandad, George. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have struggled against lowly teams at times this season, most notably when losing at home to Gillingham 1-0 in October.

But Bury haven’t won away from home in League One this season (four draws, seven defeats) and McCann believes Posh turned a corner with their dramatic 3-2 win at Fleetwood last weekend (December 17).

“That result and performance have definitely given us more belief,” McCann stated. “The lads are together and ready to pick up as many points as possible over the Christmas period.

“It won’t be easy tomorrow. Bury have a new manager who has made them stronger defensively and they recruited well in the summer. They have plenty of experience in their side. It’s a surprise to see where they are in the table.

“But as usual, particularly at home, it’s down to us. We need to play with a good tempo, we need to press the ball well and then we need to create chances and score from them.

“It all sounds simple, but we will need everyone playing at their best to get the result we want.

“We’re chasing five wins in five games which is a big challenge, but it’s one we will meet head on.”

Posh will be without key wide man Gwion Edwards tomorrow after he picked up an ankle injury at Fleetwood last weekend. Edwards won’t be out for as long as first feared and his absence gives Danny Lloyd, the matchwinner at Fleetwood, another chance to start a match.

“We did feat Gwion might be out for the season,” McCann added. “That’s not the case now, although Saturday will come too soon.

“Danny Lloyd has been excellent for the last three matches. He gives us quality as well as energy. He’s been influencing matches in a very positive way as a substitute.”

Posh first team physio John Chatfield will leave the club once a replacement has been hired. Chatfield has been offered a position with the PFA rehabilitation scheme at the FA centre at St George’s.