POSH TEAM NEWS: Toney returns as Peterborough United name strong team to take on Dover in the FA Cup

Striker Ivan Toney has been named in the Peterborough United starting line-up for their FA Cup second round clash with Dover Athletic on Sunday (2pm).

Toney, who returns from a one-match suspension, is one of two changes to the team that beat Burton Albion 1-0 in Sky Bet League One last weekend.

Teenagers Harrison Burrows and Ricky Jade-Jones are the men to drop out, with Toney coming into the team as well as Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Jones has been named on the bench, but Burrows drops out of the squad completely.

Teams: Posh: Pym, Butler, Beevers, Kent, Maddison, Reed, Thompson, Eisa, Toney, Blake-Tracy, Ward. Substitutes. Chapman, Woodyard, Bennett, Tasdemir, Mason, Kanu, Jones.

Dover: Worgan, Taylor, Doe, De-Havilland, Reason, Woods, Munns, Modeste, Cumberpatch, Rooney, Rigg. Substitutes: Merson, Lokko, L'Ghoul, Bedford, Jeffrey, Hinchiri, Ratti