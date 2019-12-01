POSH TEAM NEWS: Toney returns as Peterborough United name strong team to take on Dover in the FA Cup

He's back... Ivan Toney starts for Peterborough against Dover
He's back... Ivan Toney starts for Peterborough against Dover
Striker Ivan Toney has been named in the Peterborough United starting line-up for their FA Cup second round clash with Dover Athletic on Sunday (2pm).

Toney, who returns from a one-match suspension, is one of two changes to the team that beat Burton Albion 1-0 in Sky Bet League One last weekend.

Teenagers Harrison Burrows and Ricky Jade-Jones are the men to drop out, with Toney coming into the team as well as Frazer Blake-Tracy.

Jones has been named on the bench, but Burrows drops out of the squad completely.

Teams: Posh: Pym, Butler, Beevers, Kent, Maddison, Reed, Thompson, Eisa, Toney, Blake-Tracy, Ward. Substitutes. Chapman, Woodyard, Bennett, Tasdemir, Mason, Kanu, Jones.

Dover: Worgan, Taylor, Doe, De-Havilland, Reason, Woods, Munns, Modeste, Cumberpatch, Rooney, Rigg. Substitutes: Merson, Lokko, L'Ghoul, Bedford, Jeffrey, Hinchiri, Ratti