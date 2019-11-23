POSH LIVE: Peterborough United v Burton Albion: Two 17 year-olds start for Posh who make three changes for the visit of the Brewers

Have your say

Peterborough United start with two 17 year-olds against Burton Albion in today’s (November 23) League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

It’s a full Football League debut for both striker Ricky-Jade Jones and midfielder Harrison Burrows. Jones replaces suspended striker Ivan Toney with Burrows keeping his place after the FA Cup win over Stevenage in midweek.

There are two more Posh changes from that game with Joe Ward and Louis Reed replacing Alex Woodyard and Niall Mason respectively.

Former Posh left-back Colin Daniel is on the Burton substitutes’ bench.

Posh: Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Louis Reed, Joe Ward, Harrison Burrows, Marcus Maddison, Mo Eiasa, Ricky-Jade Jones. Substitutes: Alex Woodyard, Siriki Dembele, Aaron Chapman, Idris Kanu, Niall Mason, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Rhys Bennett.

Burton: Kieran O’Hara, John Brayford, Ryan Edwards, Kieran Wallace, Stephen Quinn, Scott Fraser, Lukas Akins, David Templeton, Oliver Sarkic, Richard Nartey, Jon-Joe O’Toole. Substitutes: Ben Garratt, Colin Daniel, Jake Buxton, Nathan Broadhead, Joe Sbarra, Jevan Anderson, Liam Boyce.

Referee: Will Finnie.