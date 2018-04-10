POSH LATEST: Forest fancy Marriott as well as Maddison

Have your say

Two days ago it was reported that Nottingham Forest were after Marcus Maddison - now it appears they want Jack Marriott as well.

According to the Daily Mail the Posh hot-shot has been linked with the Championship club and the report suggests he’s worth £5 million.

Marriott has already scored 32 goals this season and the Mail say Posh would want at least that figure, plus add-ons, for the 23-year-old.

Last week Posh manager Steve Evans said Marriott was worth ‘close on £10 million’.

Marriott has enjoyed a brilliant first season with Posh, his 32 goals coming in 53 games since joining from Luton last summer.

He has been shortlisted for the League One Player of the Year award on the back of his goalscoring exploits.

Forest are looking to sign attacking players this summer having struggled for goals under Aitor Karanka.

Marriott is the second Peterborough player to be linked to Forest this week after midfielder Maddison was touted as a £2m target.