Posh are ready to put the pride into Peterborough, club record number of debutants expected

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans insists his much-changed team are ready to make the city proud.

Posh kick off their League One campaign against Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium today (August 4, 3pm) and Evans hopes it’s the first step of a glorious campaign.

Billy Kellock.

He believes he has, or will have, a squad capable of challenging hard for promotion. The boss hasn’t given up hope of signing another forward before the August 9 transfer deadline.

“I think we have a tough August full stop,” Evans stated. “And it’s definitely a hard start having to play Rovers.

“They have an excellent young manager who will have them well organised. We will have to play well to pick up the three points

“But to be fair every game this weekend will be hard. All teams are fresh and raring to go. All teams will be excited and confident they will have a good season.

“We’re ready though and if the fans back us like I know they can we will enjoy a lot of success together. The supporters need to believe in this new group and I am sure they will.

“We went to make the city proud of its football team.”

Posh are expected to field a club record number of Football League debutants today (not counting the first Football League game in the club’s history in 1960 when all 11 made their League debuts for Posh).

The current record is seven debutants for the opening Fourth Division game of the 1979-80 season when Ricky Heppolette, Dave McVay, Colin Foster, Micky Gynn, Billy Kellock, Andy Parkinson and Mick Lambert all played their first Posh League match in a 1-0 win against Lincoln at Sincil Bank.

Midfielder Kellock, who arrived from Kettering, scored the goal for a Posh side managed by Peter Morris.