PORTSMOUTH v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Tafazolli back as Posh make five changes for their must-win game

Peterborough United have made five changes to their starting line-up as they seek to maintain their League One play-off hopes at Portsmouth tonight (April 30, 7.45pm).

In come centre-backs Ben White and Ryan Tafazolli, attacking midfielders Joe Ward and Lee Tomlin and striker Ivan Toney. Out go Rhys Bennett, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele, George Cooper and Matt Godden.

Reed and Cooper are injured, while Godden is ill.

Posh have to beat the automatic promotion contenders at Fratton Park to have any chance of pinching sixth place off Doncaster Rovers.

Portsmouth, who are unchanged from the team that drewa at Sunderland last time out, have to win to maintain their chances of automatic promotion.

Posh have already lost twice to Pompey, 2-1 at home in League One in September and 1-0 at Fratton Park in a Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final in January.

If Posh avoid defeat tonight they would effectively promote top two Luton and Barnsley.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Josh Knight, Ben White, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Joe Ward, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Tyler Denton, Callum Cooke, Siriki Dembele, Harrison Burrows, Mathew Stevens, Rhys Bennett.

Portsmouth: Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe, Brett Pitman, Ronan Curtis, James Vaughan. Substitutes: Alex Bass, Anton Walker, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Omar Bogle, Bryn Morris, Gareth Evans.

Referee: Dean Whitestone

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

