PORTSMOUTH v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh field a stronger team than expected at Fratton Park

Have your say

Peterborough United have picked a stronger team than expected to take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park in a Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final tonight (January 22, 7pm).

Posh boss Steve Evans insists several first-choice players wanted to play to try and erase the memory of Saturday’s 4-0 League One loss at Luton.

Conor O’Malley, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard and George Cooper do all return to a starting line-up that also includes big hitters Lee Tomlin and Ivan Toney.

Ryan Tafazolli does play after club officials discovered red cards suffered in League One matches don’t lead to bans in the knockout stages of the Checkatrade Trophy.

Wingers Marcus Maddison and Siriki Dembele start on the substitutes’ bench alongside striker Matt Godden.

Two more wins and Posh would be back at Wembley for the final of a competition they won in 2014.

Portsmouth make seven changes to their last League One starting line-up. Former Posh centre-back Christian Burgess is in their side.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Callum Cooke, Joe Ward, George Cooper, Lee Tomlin, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Darren Lyon, Tyler Denton, Marcus Maddison, Matt Godden, Matt Stevens, Siriki Dembele.

Portsmouth: Craig MacGillivray, Haji Mnoga, Matt Casey, Christian Burgess, Brendan Haunstrop, Ben Close, Adam May, David Wheeler, Gareth Evans, Jamal Lowe, Dan Smith. Substitutes: Alex Bass, Anton Walker, Matt Clarke, Dion Donohoe, Freddie Read, Louis Dennis, Bradley Lethbridge.

Referee: Andy Woolmer.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.