PORTSMOUTH v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh are drinking at the last-chance saloon

It’s win or bust for Peterborough United as they seek to maintain their League One play-off hopes at Portsmouth tonight (April 30, 7.45pm).

Posh have to beat the automatic promotion contenders at Fratton Park to have any chance of pinching sixth place off Doncaster Rovers.

Posh have already lost twice to Pompey, 2-1 at home in League One in September and 1-0 at Fratton Park in a Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final in January.

