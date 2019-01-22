PORTSMOUTH v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh are back on the road to Wembley

Have your say

Peterborough United take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park in a Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final tonight (January 22, 7pm).

Two more wins and Posh would be back at Wembley for the final of a competition they won in 2014.

Posh are expected to field a much-changed side for the game as they have a big League One match at home to Charlton on Saturday.

Striker Matt Godden and central defender Rhys Bennett are expected to start for Posh. Ben White and Kyle Dempsey (both cup-tied) and Louis Reed (suspended) are not available.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.