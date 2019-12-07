Portsmouth v. Peterborough United LIVE: Posh fall behind early in the second-half

Have your say

Peterborough United fell behind early in the second-half at Fratton Park after an error from goalkeeper Christy Pym.

FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION HERE....

SECOND-HALF

54: Soft free kick number 35 for Pompey as Marquis runs into Thompson.

54: Half a chance Toney from corner but he skies shot.

54: Burgess booked for being a silly after Posh win their first corner.

53: Harrison collects ball on the edge of the area. Shoots low and ball slips through Pym’s grasp and dribbles over the line.

53 2-1 Pompey. Pym should have saved it,

51: Woodyard is okay after a three-minute delay.

48: Posh lose the ball up the pitch, quick break, Mason clears, Harrison pounces, but Posh make a block. Woodyard is down.

46: What a chance for Marquis who gets behind Beevers and fluffs his shot, Pym saves

Pompey get us under way for the second-half.

FIRST-HALF REPORT

Ivan Toney bagged his third goal in two visits to Fratton Park as depleted Posh took a ninth minute lead at in-form Portsmouth.

Toney slid the ball home from close range after Dan Butler’s left-wing cross has been sliced backwards by home centre-back Oli Hawkins.

It was just the start a Posh side missing talisman Marcus Maddison and numerous other regular starters wanted.

Pompey were chasing a seventh straight win in all competitions, but struggled to string passes together in a game punctuated by numerous free kicks.

And it was a set-piece that delivered Pompey’s equaliser in the 26th minute after Louis Reed had been harshly adjudged to have fouled an opponent on the edge of his own area.

Lee Brown stepped up and drilled the ball low and hard through the wall and past Posh ‘keeper Christy Pym.

Posh should have gone back in front within three minutes after a free-kick travelled all the way to the far post to Frankie Kent. The centre-back -one of three deployed in a change of formation for Posh - worked space for his shot well, but placed the ball too close to home ‘keeper Craig MacGillivray who made the save.

POOR QUALITY

2 mins added time. Ball has probably been in play for about 20 minutes

45 Now ref lecturing Kanu and a home player. zzzzz

44 Eisa cautioned no idea why. Probably delaying the restart. No Pompey player cautioned yet despite lots of fouling.

43: Great work Kanu, digs a cross out which Thompson does well to reach, but can only poke at the keeper.

41 Quick Pompey break ruined by poor Williams cross which Pym catches.

40: Butler has been excellent so far. Fine cross Burgess clears for throw-in.

36: As I say that Curtis cross Kent clears, Williams fires low from 20 yards and Pym saves.

35: It’s a poor old game. Too many free kicks. Pompey not playing like a teacm chasing a seventh straight win.

34: Thompson fouls Curtis who goes down holding his face. No caution.

ALL SQUARE AS POMPEY EQUALISE

29 Free kick and a corner defended by Posh, eventually

28 Great chance for Kent after free kick reaches him at the far post. Shoots too close to the keeper who parries.

26 Fergie spoken to by ref, presumably about his free kick decision that led to Pompey goal.

25 1-1 Free kick on edge of area for Pompey. Reed with the allaged foul. Brown drives it in low.

HALFWAY THROUGH THE FIRST HALF AND POSH LEAD

24 Marquis plays behind the striker in this 4-2-3-1 formation for Pompey.

22 Harrison crosses to no-one Beevers clears straight to Williams whose shot is weak and saved. Poor fayre all round

20 Pompey seeing a lot of the ball now. Posh defending well, especially former Pompey man Butler.

18 Thompson getting booed by his former club’s fans.

17 Pompey want a penalty as Kent tangles with Curtis, nothing doing

16 mins: Fergie spoke before this game about managing the first 15 minutes. He will be delighted with this start.

POSH IN FRONT EARLY

12 mins: Free kick Pompey cleared.

10 mins: GOOAAL Toney scores at far post after Butler’s cross is sliced backwards by home centre-back Oli Hawkins 8 mins: Foul by Burgess on Toney. 35 yards out. Reed floats the free kick out of play.

6 mins: Free kick Pompey. Foul by Beevers on Curtis. 25 yards out, central, dangerous. Curtis fires into wall, twice.

4 mins: Posh have started on the front foot. Maybe formation has surprised Pompey. Kanu to Butler, good cross, cleared.

1 min: Woodyard cautioned for a late tackle. Deservedly so. Got to survive 90 minutes with red card king Charles Breakspear reffing. Not ideal.

Among those missing is Marcus Maddison who is sick. George Boyd, Josh Knight, Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward and Frazer Blake-Tracy are all injured.

It’s thought Posh are playing three centre-backs with Niall Mason slotting in alongside Mark Beevers and Frankie Kent. Former Pompey pair Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler are the wing-backs with Idris Kanu playing behind strikers Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.

Ex-Posh centre-back Christian Burgess is in the Pompey starting line-up.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Idris Kanu, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Rhys Bennett, Serhat Tasdemir, Harrison Burrows, Sam Cartwright, Kyle Barker, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Portsmouth: Craig MacGillvray, Lee Brown, Brendan Haustrap, Tom Naylor, Christian Burgess, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison, Ben Close, Oli Hawkins, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis. Substitutes: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Paul Downing, Brett Pitman, Ross McCrorie, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans.