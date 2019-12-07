Portsmouth v. Peterborough United LIVE: Marcus Maddison is one of many Posh absentees

Have your say

Peterborough United have had to reshuffle their pack for their tough-looking League One game at Portsmouth today (December 7)

Among those missing is Marcus Maddison who is sick. George Boyd, Josh Knight, Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward and Frazer Blake-Tracy are all injured.

It’s thought Posh are playing three centre-backs with Niall Mason slotting in alongside Mark Beevers and Frankie Kent. Former Pompey pair Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler are the wing-backs with Idris Kanu playing behind strikers Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.

Ex-Posh centre-back Christian Burgess is in the Pompey starting line-up.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Idris Kanu, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Rhys Bennett, Serhat Tasdemir, Harrison Burrows, Sam Cartwright, Kyle Barker, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Portsmouth: Craig MacGillvray, Lee Brown, Brendan Haustrap, Tom Naylor, Christian Burgess, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison, Ben Close, Oli Hawkins, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis. Substitutes: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Paul Downing, Brett Pitman, Ross McCrorie, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans.

