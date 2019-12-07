Portsmouth v. Peterborough United LIVE: Depleted Posh pegged back on the South Coast

Have your say

Peterborough United took the lead at Portsmouth thanks to Ivan Toney’s close range finish, but Pompey have equalised through a Lee Brown free kick.

FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION HERE....

25 1-1 Free kick on edge of area for Pompey. Reed with the allaged foul. Brown drives it in low.

HALFWAY THROUGH THE FIRST HALF AND POSH LEAD

24 Marquis plays behind the striker in this 4-2-3-1 formation for Pompey.

22 Harrison crosses to no-one Beevers clears straight to Williams whose shot is weak and saved. Poor fayre all round

20 Pompey seeing a lot of the ball now. Posh defending well, especially former Pompey man Butler.

18 Thompson getting booed by his former club’s fans.

17 Pompey want a penalty as Kent tangles with Curtis, nothing doing

16 mins: Fergie spoke before this game about managing the first 15 minutes. He will be delighted with this start.

POSH IN FRONT EARLY

12 mins: Free kick Pompey cleared.

10 mins: GOOAAL Toney scores at far post after Butler’s cross is sliced backwards by home centre-back Oli Hawkins 8 mins: Foul by Burgess on Toney. 35 yards out. Reed floats the free kick out of play.

6 mins: Free kick Pompey. Foul by Beevers on Curtis. 25 yards out, central, dangerous. Curtis fires into wall, twice.

4 mins: Posh have started on the front foot. Maybe formation has surprised Pompey. Kanu to Butler, good cross, cleared.

1 min: Woodyard cautioned for a late tackle. Deservedly so. Got to survive 90 minutes with red card king Charles Breakspear reffing. Not ideal.

Among those missing is Marcus Maddison who is sick. George Boyd, Josh Knight, Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward and Frazer Blake-Tracy are all injured.

It’s thought Posh are playing three centre-backs with Niall Mason slotting in alongside Mark Beevers and Frankie Kent. Former Pompey pair Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler are the wing-backs with Idris Kanu playing behind strikers Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.

Ex-Posh centre-back Christian Burgess is in the Pompey starting line-up.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Idris Kanu, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Rhys Bennett, Serhat Tasdemir, Harrison Burrows, Sam Cartwright, Kyle Barker, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Portsmouth: Craig MacGillvray, Lee Brown, Brendan Haustrap, Tom Naylor, Christian Burgess, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison, Ben Close, Oli Hawkins, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis. Substitutes: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Paul Downing, Brett Pitman, Ross McCrorie, Marcus Harness, Gareth Evans.