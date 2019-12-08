Portsmouth manager frustrated to drop points to understrength Peterborough United as the best strike force in League One take their chances again

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett had mixed emotions after his side’s 2-2 draw with an understrength Peterborough United side in a League One clash at Fratton Park yesterday (December 7).

Jackett was delighted with his side’s tempo and attidude, but frustrated to drop two points after Posh hit back to claim a point through Mo Eisa’s header.

Pompey conceded early to Ivan Toney, had recovered well to take a 2-1 lead early in the second-half.

Jackett felt his team contained the best strike force in League One pretty well.

Pompey are 10th, four points behind third-placed Posh, but with a game in hand.

Jackett said: “I’ve mixed emotions. I did feel we took the game to Peterborough and had the majority of it.

“We generally kept their front two quiet, but then they got a goal apiece. I cannot think of another chance they created other than that, but they’ve got those moments in them and their front line is excellent.

“We are disappointed, it’s not necessarily a point gained, I felt that it was perhaps two dropped because we were in a winning position and, most importantly, it looked like a winning performance.

“We conceded two poor goals. I understand Peterborough have top forwards who don’t miss many chances, but, from our point of view, it was a spirited performance. We had good tempo to the match, took the game to the opposition and had a couple of big chances in the second half.

“There were big opportunities in the game we didn’t take and, ultimately, Peterborough got the goal back – and a point.”