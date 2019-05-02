Portsmouth apologise to Peterborough United player for racist tweet

Portsmouth Football Club have this morning (May 2) issued a statement apologising to Peterborough United player Ivan Toney after he was sent a racist tweet by a so-called Pompey fan.

Toney received the tweet, which included emojis of bananas and monkeys, after scoring twice in Posh’s 3-2 win at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.

The statement reads: “Portsmouth Football Club have been made aware of a racist message sent to Peterborough United player Ivan Toney on social media.

“The individual who sent this abhorrent message claims to be a Pompey fan and the club will do everything in its power to identify them.

“There is no place in football – or indeed society – for racism and it will not be tolerated at Portsmouth Football Club.

“The club have reported this incident to the police and will work to assist them with any investigation.

“We would also like to apologise to Ivan Toney for any distress this incident has caused.”