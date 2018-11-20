‘Poor’ Peterborough United reserve team are well beaten

Have your say

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans described the performance in defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the Premier League Under 23 Cup last night (November 19) as ‘very poor’

Sunderland romped to a 4-1 win at the ABAX Stadium with only centre-back Sebastien Bassong and winger Siriki Dembele delivering noteworthy displays.

Mark O'Hara in action for Posh against Sunderland. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dembele scored the Posh goal in the 22nd minute after beating two defenders and firing into the net via a deflection.

Sunderland had taken an eighth minute lead through Williams Kokolo.

George Cooper, Darren Lyon and Jason Cummings were all denied by Sunderland ‘keeper Anthony Patterson, but the visitors claimed three goals after the break through Lee Connolly, Jack Bainbridge and Kokolo.

Teenager Harrison Burrows, who played as Isaac Buckley-Ricketts cried off because of illness, and Dembele came closest to scoring a second Posh goal.

“It was very poor,” Evans said. “Bassong was steady and Dembele played well in patches.”

Posh: O’Malley, Lyon, Daniel, Cooke, Bassong, Cartwright, Cooper, O’Hara, Cummings, Dembele, Burrows. Unused subs: Blackmore, Shackleton, Penfold, Garner, Rolt.

Sunderland: Patterson, Hunter, Young (sub Storey 81min), Bale (sub J. Connelly 81min), Taylor, Bainbridge, Connelly, Hackett, Diamond (sub Nelson 70min), Neil, Kokolo. Subs: Johnstone, Leonard.