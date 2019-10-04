Plenty of life left in Peterborough United legend who wants to cap a great career with one more Posh promotion

Peterborough United star George Boyd celebrated his 34th birthday this week, but insists there is still plenty of life left in this old dog.

Boyd has racked up over 500 senior games since joining Posh from non-league Stevenage in January, 2007. That includes Premier League matches for Hull City and Burnley, a European campaign with Hull and international appearances for Scotland.

George Boyd in action for Posh against Wimbledon last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Not bad for a winger with no pace, as he was often described before he hit the big-time.

Boyd is rightly proud of a terrific career, but he wants to cap it off with one more promotion with the club and manager who gave him his big break.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson - a man Boyd describes as his ‘football father’ - signed the left-winger for a then non-league record fee of £265,000. The pair celebrated theree promotions together before Boyd left for Hull in 2013.

“I find it weird, a bit scary that I’m 34 now,” Boyd admitted. “But there’s a few more years left in me now. I don’t feel 34.

Teenager Ricky-Jade Jones is in the Posh squad to take on Wycombe on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Time has flown by. I remember Darren (Ferguson) when he signed me telling me to make the most of my career because it would be over before I knew it.

“He was just at the end of his own playing career and I just thought ‘yeah, whatever’, but he was right.

“I’m proud of my career. To play in the Premier League and in Europe and for Scotland was more than I could have hoped for, but another promotion would just cap it nicely.

“People said all through my career I might be held back by a lack of pace, but I’ve got by on technical ability, being able to run and hard work.

“I’m delighted to be back at Peterborough and playing for a manager I respect greatly. He was a big factor in me coming back. I knew I would enjoy training every day and I knew I would enjoy playing for him again. He’s been like my football father and we’ve always kept in touch even when we were at different clubs.

“I hate being injured and missing games so my recent absence was frustrating, but I’m back now and I feel good.

“We’ve proved this season that when we click we are a real force and we’ve also played top teams like Sunderland and Ipswich and done well so there is nothing to fear in League One.”

Boyd is expected to start tomorrow’s League One game at Wycombe (October 5) when his workrate will be key according to Ferguson.

“Wycombe are very good at what they do,” Ferguson said. “They have an excellent work ethic so we will have to match that for a start, but they also have very skilful players.”

Posh have only ever won once in a Football League game at Wycombe when a last-minute Leon McKenzie goal secured a 2-1 win in a third tier match in 2003.

Academy player Ricky-Jade Jones, who impressed as a late substitute against Arsenal is travelling with the squad.

Right-back Nathan Thompson is the only confirmed absentee.