PLAYER VERDICTS: Wembley dreams are dashed despite Peterborough United players giving their all in a terrific contest

Peterborough United’s Wembley dreams were crushed by two late goals at Lincoln City tonight (January 23).

A penalty shootout looked a banker when the teams reached 90 minutes at 2-2, but Posh crumbled in added time.

Posh played a full part in an entertaing game with Danny Lloyd’s stunning goal the highlight.

Jonathan Bond: A superb early save from close range and couldn’t really be faulted for any of the goals 6

Liam Shephard: A tough game game this for defenders on both sides and the right-back was found wanting for the second Lincoln goal. Linked up well with the Posh forwards at times 6

Andrew Hughes: All the Lincoln goals came from the left side of the Posh defence where Hughes found Danny Rowe a handful 5.5

Jack Baldwin: Threw himself into some powerful tackles in the first-half. Looked leggy after the break, but battled away in determined fashion 6

Ryan Tafazolli: His battle with Matt Rhead was a bruising affair and not for the faint-hearted. The in-form Posh centre-back held his own, but he probably missed the calming influence of his usual defensive partner 6.5

Chris Forrester: Denied an early headed goal by a great save. Played with style and poise for the most part 7

Anthony Grant: A mixed bag of strong tackles, clever defensive play, occasional poor passes and a weird reluctance to shoot 6.5

Junior Morias: His cross led to the first Posh goal and he had a hand in the second goal. Learning his new role and a decent effort until his substitution 6.5

Joe Ward: A quiet full debut. Some neat touches, but not an easy game for a pure footballer to get involved in 5

Marcus Maddison: He needs to offer much more than this. Some decent moments, but not a big enough impact on proceedings 6

Danny Lloyd: Took on Jack Marriott’s role at short notice and did it well. Scored a great goal and linked up play really well. Guilty of a poor decision in the final minute which cost a goal, but Posh were gambling by then 7.

Substitutes

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Morias, 70 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Ward, 70 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used),

Lewis Freestone: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Michael Doughty: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).