PLAYER VERDICTS: Ward wowed the matchday sponsors at Peterborough United

January signing Joe Ward was named the sponsors’ man-of-the-match after Peterborough United’s 2-2 home draw with League One promotion rivals Scunthorpe United tonight (February 13).

Ward certainly impressed when going forward from an unfamiliar left wing-back position.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli battles with Scunthorpe's Ivan Toney. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Club captain Jack Baldwin and Marcus Maddison were among others to win a positive rating from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Jonathan Bond: He made a fine save in the very last minute to preserve a point. His handling was pretty good given the wet conditions 7

Steven Taylor: He’s started to look a little jaded and he can be exposed without a natural right-back alongside him. Cautioned in the first half and full-back breezed by him to set up the second goal 5

Jack Baldwin: The best of the three centre-backs was surprisingly substituted. He made a goal-saving block at 1-1 and a goal-saving tackle at 2-2. Good performance against lively forwards 7

Posh striker Jack Marriott lets fly at the Scunthorpe goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ryan Tafazolli: He was caught out by a ball played over his head for the first Scunthorpe goal, but he battled away resolutely. Should probably have scored from a late corner, but headed wide 6

Liam Shephard: He struggled with the positional side of the wing-back role tonight and his clumsy touch helped Scunthorpe create their second goal. He’s a trier, but he found the going tough particularly against a very gifted and positive left-back 5.5

Joe Ward: Excellent going forward from wing-back particularly when setting up a goal for Junior Morias on the stroke of half-time. It wasn’t so easy when defending as Scunthorpe kept players wide and high up the pitch. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match 7

Anthony Grant: Much more subdued than at the weekend as he found it hard to get to grips with the poise and precision of the Scunthorpe midfield. 6

Michael Doughty: Looked well off the pace throughout. Passed the ball erratically and often not near enough to opponents to make tackles 5

Marcus Maddison: Quality early goal and denied a late winner by a smart save. Looked a little laboured at times, but he offers more hope than anyone else when in possession 7

Junior Morias: In the right place to claim his goal and delivered the usual impressive level of workrate, but his vision and decision-making when in possession was suspect 6

Jack Marriott: Irritated more than most by a dreadful referee, but his game has lacked sharpness since his two-goal display at Aston Villa. Made poor decisions when around the Scunthorpe penalty area. One goal in seven games since the win at Villa 5.5

Substitutes

Andrew Hughes: (for Baldwin, 74 mins)

Danny Lloyd: (for Ward, 74 mins)

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Doughty, 84 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used)

Omar Bogle: (not used)

George Cooper: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).