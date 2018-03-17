PLAYER VERDICTS: Too many Peterborough United players suffered an off day in Oxford

Top scorer Jack Marriott and assist king Marcus Maddison did what they do best for Peterborough United at Oxford United today (March 17), but it wasn’t enough.

Posh went down 2-1 in awful conditions as too many players suffered an off day.

Posh striker Jack Marriott salutes the visiting fans after his goal at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: Difficult conditions for a keeper, but he might have done better with both Oxford goals. His attempt to deal with an early corner was poor for the first goal and the second goal appeared to be struck quite close to him, albeit at great pace 5

Liam Shephard: Lost his positional sense a couple of times in the first-half, but he’s a combative player who performs with plenty of passion 6

Andrew Hughes: Makes few defensive errors and delivered one cracking first-half cross which just eluded Anderson. Struggled to get involved going forward after that moment though 6.5

Jack Baldwin: He had one of those infuriating days when he tries to get to balls he can’t reach and ends up committing too many fouls. A second successive red card at this venue after two second-half cautions 4.5

Liam Shephard in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Steven Taylor: Not at his sharpest in the first-half. Tried to lead by example after the break, but it was a day when few Posh players were convincing 5.5

Michael Doughty: He struggled with the defensive part of the deep-lying midfield role in the first-half, but passed the ball pretty well. A shocking second-half pass led to Oxford’s decisive second goal 5.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Very athletic display which included some string defensive covering, but doesn’t pass the ball well enough for a central midfielder 5

Marcus Maddison: Some great set-pieces, another assist and with better finishing from others he might have had two further assists. Posh attacking hopes too often rest with Maddison and Marriott 7

Joe Ward: Floated about in the first-half when producing a couple of neat pieces of play, but substituted at the break 5

Jermaine Anderson: Surprise selection in the first place, particularly in an advanced midfield role. He’s way off League One pace right now and suffered a humbling first-half substitution 4.5

Jack Marriott: He will chase everything including obvious lost causes so one can forgive him his moments of greediness which don’t help the team. Too isolated in the first half before claiming his standard goal after the break. Close to a couple of other goals, once when ignoring a far better placed teammate 6.5

Substitutes

Omar Bogle: (for Anderson, 38 mins). He was a help to Marriott, but he is still not producing enough for a Championship player 5

Chris Forrester: (for Ward, 46 mins).

Danny Lloyd: (for Forrester, 54 mins). Lively, spurned a chance to shoot for the equaliser late on which was a disappointment 5.5

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Junior Morias: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Ryan Tafazolli: (not used),