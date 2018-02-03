PLAYER VERDICTS: The man-of-the-match neglected his defensive duties and wasn’t the bravest in a challenge

It says a lot about Peterborough United’s overall performance in defeat at home to Southend today (February 3) that the Peterborough Telegraph’s man-of-the-match delivered a most flawed individual display.

There was a lot wrong with Marcus Maddison’s efforts, but he alone looked likely to unlock the defence of a side struggling in the bottom half of League One.

Posh midfielder Chris Forrester on the ball against Southend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: He was slow to react to danger when conceding the match-winning penalty. He had very little else to do, but he also shanked a few clearance kicks 5

Liam Shephard: Received very little help in the first-half when Southend overloaded down his side of the pitch. Neat and tidy at times, but also appeared rushed and rash at other times 5

Andrew Hughes: Could have been unlucky to see two ‘goals’ disallowed, the first of which he despatched superbly, but it was pleasing to see him join in the Posh attacks with postive intent. Pretty reliable defensively 6

Steven Taylor: He looked laboured at times and his distrbution from the back was pretty iffy 5

Posh striker Jack Marriott on the attack against Southend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: Far from his most dominant defensively and he might well have got on the end of a couple of well-directed Maddison corners with a bit more determination 5

Anthony Grant: Didn’t seem to enjoy the shift to a two-man midfield. Plays with great heart, but he wasn’t as controlling or as influential as normal 5

Chris Forrester: Took a while to get into the game, but he never threatened to take charge of the midfield areas. Surprisingly withdrawn when Posh were chasing the game ahead of some less creative performers 5

Marcus Maddison: He neglected his defensive duties and he wasn’t the bravest in a challenge, but if Posh were going score a goal only he was likely to create it. Sent some terrific crosses into the area, played Marriott through on goal and both disallowed goals came from his passes 6.5

George Cooper: One quality cross early on led to a headed chance for Marriott, but he faded from the game very quickly and was predictably substituted 5

Omar Bogle: Didn’t put himself about much for a man of his size, very one-footed, hardly won a header, but hard to be too critical of a man with one Posh training session under his belt 5

Jack Marriott: A great attitude, but he had the chances to give Posh victory or at least a point. Passing and finishing were poor today 5.5

Substitutes

Danny Lloyd: (for Cooper, 71 mins).

Junior Morias: (for Forrester, 71 mins).

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Bogle, 80 mins)

Jack Baldwin: (not used).

Joe Ward: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).