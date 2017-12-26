PLAYER VERDICTS: Taylor tops a brilliant all-round display by Peterborough United

Peterborough United delivered their best all-round display of the season as they beat promotion rivals Bradford City 3-1 at Valley Parade today (December 26).

It was a Boxing Day to remember for Posh who won with two goals from top scorer Jack Marriott and another from Danny Lloyd.

Danny Lloyd jumps for joy after scoring for Posh at Bradford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Posh defence took over in the second half as they defended their penalty area superbly.

There were many candidates for man-of-the-match, but the Peterborough Telegraph has plumped for senior defender Steven Taylor,

Jonathan Bond: He was protected so well, he had remarkably little to do given the amount of possession City enjoyed. One terrific save with his feet at 2-0. Kicked the ball straight out play a lot 7

Alex Penny: Easily his best Posh performance apart from one very poor challenge. Athletic, quick, defended the far post well and used the ball simply and effectively when in possession. Impressive 8

Posh attacker Marcus Maddison runs away from Bradford defender Matthew Killgallon. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Andrew Hughes: Quietly efficient. He is a very useful defender of the far post. Produced some decisive blocks when needed. Strong disply 8

Steven Taylor: A rock. He and Tafazolli had City striker Wyke in their pocket for the entire game. Won a large percentage of the many balls played into the Posh penalty area 9

Ryan Tafazolli: Overcame a couple of edgy moments early on to play very well indeed. Got on the end of numerous crosses. Didn’t worry when Paul Taylor started dribbling at him 8

Anthony Grant: Excellent in front of the back four, just the odd error in possession, but overall another masterclass of midfield defensive work 7

Michael Doughty: Played his more advanced midfield role almost to perfection. Some lovely passes could have led to Posh goals in a dominant first half. Excellent after City had scored as Posh saw the game out comfortably 8

Chris Forrester: The midfield looked better balanced with him in it. His workrate was outstanding and his use of the ball was generally very accurate. It will be a real boost if he’s back to his best 8.5

Marcus Maddison: Two more glorious passes, two more assists, and a hard-running, hard-working performance. Playing at the top of his game and just hope Posh can beat off the inevitable January interest 8

Danny Lloyd: Quite brilliant in the first-half when he kept scampering past a highly-rated right-back. Superb finish for his fourth goal in three games. Quieter after the break, but he’s turning into a force at this level 8

Jack Marriott: Another bound to attract transfer interest next month and no wonder as he reaches 21 goals for the season with two more high-class finishes. His workrate is phenomenal 8.5

Substitutes

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Lloyd, 79 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Junior Morias: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).