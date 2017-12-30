PLAYER VERDICTS: Posh drop out of play-off places after dismal display

Peterborough United dropped out of the League One play-off places after losing at nine-man MK Dons today (December 30).

Posh suffered a 1-0 defeat despite their hosts receiving two red cards in the first half at stadium:mk.

Posh's Marcus Maddison skips past Peter Pawlett of MK Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh, who have been in free-scoring form in recent weeks, played apallingly and created very little given the circumstances.

Jonathan Bond: He actually kept Posh in it when playing against 10 men. No chance with goal which was deflected past him 6

Alex Penny: Seemed to be affected by an early injury. Substituted first half as Posh chased the game 5

Andrew Hughes: Great pass which led to initial red card, but he was soon caught in the general malaise. Lots of space in which to run and couldn’t take advantage 4.5

Steven Taylor: He was okay, although troubled by Aneke’s power at times. Strolled through the second half, but not a player to influence this sort of game 5

Ryan Tafazolli: Found Aneke a real handful. Sent upfield for the final quarter and contributed nothing thanks to some woeful crosses 4.5

Anthony Grant: He’s a good player, but not when he’s in and around the opposition area when he tends to fall to pieces. Spent the last part of the game playing very deep which made little sense 4

Chris Forrester: Struggled like the rest of the team in the first half. Taken off at the break, a decision possibly influenced by his first half yellow card 5

Michael Doughty: Lacked urgency when Posh needed to move the ball quickly. Hauled off after an hour, could have gone earlier 4

Marcus Maddison: Full marks for effort, but he can rarely have passed or crossed the ball as badly as this. Still came closest to scoring with a shot that rattled the crossbar. Also forced a fine save with a 20-yard shot 5

Danny Lloyd: Anonymous until breaking and forcing a fine save on the hour mark. Worked hard, but very little came off for him or any other Posh player 4.5

Jack Marriott: Very poor by his standards. Kept dropping too deep and shooting from too far out. Didn’t hide, but his touch collapsed towards the end 4

Substitutes

Junior Morias: (for Penny, 38 mins). Looked very rusty after such a long time off 4

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Forrester, 46 mins) Contributed very little from the right back position 4

Jermaine Anderson: (for Doughty, 61 mins)

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).