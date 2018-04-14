PLAYER VERDICTS: Peterborough United were poor and yet still should have beaten 10 men

Peterborough United delivered a collectively poor performance and yet still should have beaten lowly Rochdale at the ABAX Stadium today (April 14).

Instead they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat after failing to take advantage of Rochdale playing with 10 men for 40 minutes.

Gwion Edwards of Peterborough United in action with Joe Rafferty of Rochdale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

George Cooper won the sponsors’ man-of-the-match and he was certainly the best of a set of forwards who left their shooting boots behind in the dressing room.

Conor O’Malley: Very little to do until saving in a one-on-one situation late on. Looked a little unlucky with the goal as he made a decent save from the intial shot 6

Liam Shephard: A first-half full of poor passes. Played in a three-man defence once Rochdale went down to 10 men and was competent 5

Lewis Freestone: Looks nervous, overhit crosses, defended okay, but substituted early in the second half 5

George Cooper of Posh shoots at the Rochdale goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Andrew Hughes: His lack of height was an issue against Rochdale’s style of play, but he battled hard as always 5.5

Jack Baldwin: Competed well in a physical game and was denied a goal by a fine save. Fortunate to avoid a caution in the first-half after one of his reckless tackles 6

Chris Forrester: Woeful first-half when appeared unsure of his role. His passing was dreadful, but he improved when given more time and space in the second-half. Might have made more of an effort to intercept the cross that led to the only goal 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: He is naturally quick and athletic, yet he appears to stroll around the park far too often. He doesn’t pass the ball well enough to play as one of a midfield two. Poor 4.5

George Cooper: There were flashes of technical quality which made him stand out from the pack, His set-pieces should have led two two goals in the second half. Sponsors’ man-of-the-match 6.5

Gwion Edwards: He’s clearly not at his sharpest. Only occasional threatening moments, but unluck to have a ‘goal’ wiped out for offside. Missed a sitter with his head before that. Disappointing, but perhaps understanably so 5

Junior Morias: This manager has seemed reluctant to play two up front and this performance possibly shows why. Off the pace, lacked touch, poor passing, doesn’t react well enough in the penalty area and lucky to escape throwing an elbow into a defender in the second-half 4

Jack Marriott: His worth to this side was again proven to be invaluable. Without him on the end of the chances Posh didn’t manage to score. The top scorer was poor in possession and was hardly in the game, but he must be knackered after carrying the forward line for most of the season 4.5

Substitutes

Joe Ward: (for Freestone, 54 mins) Started brightly, but was crossing and shooting with no accuracy towards the end 5

Danny Lloyd: (for Morias, 72 mins). Looked more likely to score than anyone in his 20 minutes on the pitch.

Idris Kanu: (for Edwards, 83 mins).

Michael Doughty: (not used).

Jonathan Bond: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Anthony Grant: (not used).