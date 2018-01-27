PLAYER VERDICTS: Peterborough United’s man-of-the-match is the player who made the fewest mistakes

Not a single Peterborough United player did themselves justice on the big stage today (January 27).

Premier League Leicester City, despite fielding a weakened team, proved far too strong in all departments as they romped to a 5-1 FA Cup fourth round win at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh teenager Leo Da Silva Lopes crosses the ball into the Leicester penalty area. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond claimed the Peterborough Telegraph man-of-the-match award for making the fewest mistakes!

Jonathan Bond: Beaten by some clinical finishing from top players afforded far too much time and space. Made one fine save in the second-half when he also handled many shots at his goal pretty well. Made the fewest obvious errors in the whole side 6.5

Liam Shephard: His ill-advised throw-in started the rot and set the tone for a rather inconsistent personal afternoon. He made some good interceptions, but also made some poor passes. At other times there was so little movement in front of him he had to turn backwards 5.5

Andrew Hughes: Stuck at his task well against some very tricky and quick opponents. Competed strongly, generally held his position and took the Posh goal well 6

Posh midfielder Anthony Grant on the ball against Leicester. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Steven Taylor: Assisted the Posh goal, but found the speed, mobility and power of the Leicester forwards tough to handle. He battled gamely and kept trying to encourage his teammates 5

Ryan Tafazolli: Won his aerial duels, but it was a different game on the floor against this level of opponent. Passed poorly, but the anticipation and aggression of Leicester’s midfield made finding a free man in midfield very difficult 5

Anthony Grant: Started off in combative mode, but that all-action style couldn’t mask some technical and physical deficiencies today. He never stops working, but this was a big step up in class for the veteran 5

Chris Forrester: Run off his feet in the first-half by some fine Leicester passing and moving. Poor pass presented Leicester with the second of their early goals. He, more than any other player, sparked the Posh improvement after the break with some fine long passing, but he faded along with the rest of the team towards the end 5.5

Posh defender Steven Taylor can't hide his disappointment after the 5-1 defeat by Leicester. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Leo Da Silva Lopes: It can’t be easy for a youngster who is constantly picked on by fans, but working on his body language might help a little with that. He was no worse than the other midfielders and Posh became weaker when he left the game at 3-1 down 5

Danny Lloyd: Guaranteed to put a good shift in and he was the only forward player to make an impact before the break, albeit a very minor one. Substituted late on 5

Marcus Maddison: He was too easily knocked off the ball and wasted a great opportunity to tee up Jack Marriott for a tap-in goal, That right foot looked weaker than normal, but his set-pieces were decent 5

Jack Marriott: Anonymous in the first half. Came alive after the break when the servive to him improved, but did little to suggest he’s anywhere near Premier League level 5

Jonathan Bond makes a fine save to thwart Leicester's Fousseni Diabate. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Substitutes

Junior Morias: (for Da Silva Lopes, 61 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Lloyd, 80 mins).

Andrea Borg: (for Maddison, 89 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Jack Baldwin: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).

Michael Doughty: (not used).