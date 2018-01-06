PLAYER VERDICTS: Peterborough United players performed superbly on the big stage

Peterborough United players enjoyed the big stage at Villa Park today (January 6) as they delivered a terrific all-round display to beat Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa 3-1 in a third round FA Cup tie.

Top scorer Jack Marriott took his goals tally to 23 for the season with two more, while centre back Ryan Tafazolli also scored as Posh struck three times in the final 15 minutes to claim a 3-1 win.

Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates with team-mates after making it 3-1. Picture: Joe Dent

Marriott and Tafazolli were outstanding as were midfielder Chris Forrester and right-back Liam Shephard, but there wasn’t a weak individual performance as Posh beat higher level opposition for the first time in 10 years in the FA Cup.

Jonathan Bond: Made a cracking save after just 20 seconds and another crucial one not long before Posh equalised. His handling was pretty much spot on. Great boost to keep him at club for a bit longer 8

Liam Shephard: Where has this player been? Outstanding going forward in the first half when he struck the bar with a header. Defended well throughout, tackled strongly, read the game well. Excellent performance 9

Andrew Hughes: Surged up and down the left wing impressively all afternoon. Much improved when on the attack as he delivered numerous crosses into the Villa area. Defended strongly in the final quarter when Villa were pressing 8

Steven Taylor: Never a moment’s concern against much younger, quicker opponents. His calmness under pressure must rub off on others. Very strong display 8

Ryan Tafazolli: A tower of strength defensively when he not only won many headers, he also kept taking the ball off the toes of some good players. Powerful header from a corner put Posh in front late on 9

Anthony Grant: Showed some young pups from the Championship midfield play is not all about pretty passing and posing. A tiger in the tackle who made many fine interceptions. Caught out in possession a couple of times and could have done better for the Villa goal 7.5

Chris Forrester: There is no doubt this class midfielder is back in form. Sprayed some superb passes over and through the Villa defence, but he was also good defensively. Welcome back! 9

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Took up some great positions which he sometimes wasted with a poor pass or a reluctance to shoot. Worked hard though and his strong running with the ball caused problems 7

Danny Lloyd: Missed a couple of good first half chances to score, but never let his head drop. Ran hard all game and a good assist on the crucial first Posh goal 7

Marcus Maddison: Showed his class at times with the ball at his feet, but also put a good shift in for the team. Some high quality passes and crosses and two more assists with perfect deliveries 8.5

Jack Marriott: Two more goals for a striker performing at the top his game. He started slowly, but his movement and speed went on to cause John Terry and co endless probles, Scored twice from inside the six yard box and denied a hat-trick by good goalkeeping 9

Substitutes

Junior Morias: (for Da Silva Lopes, 72 mins).

Michael Doughty: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).

Jack Baldwin: (not used).