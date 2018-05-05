PLAYER VERDICTS: Peterborough United finish with an ‘abject’ display

‘Abject’ was the word chosen by Peterborough United chairman to describe the performance of his players in their final League One outing of the season at Portsmouth yesterday (May 5).

Certainly some performed as though they’d rather have been somewhere else during a 2-0 defeat at Fratton Park.

In the first-half the game became a personal duel between Posh goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and Pompey striker Brett Pitman who scored twice, but saw other goalbound efforts well saved.

Jonathan Bond: Kept the score down with some decent saves in the first-half before becoming a spectator in the second-half 7

Liam Shephard: The best of a back four which delivered a most dodgy display. Strong in the tackle 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Lost his man for the opening goal from a corner and looked more susceptible than normal throughout 5

Jack Baldwin: Probably glad the season is finally over. He’s looked shell-shocked for a lot of recent games and he was out of sorts again here 5

Steven Taylor: The entire back four never really settled before the break and the veteran struggled as much as anyone 5

Anthony Grant: Way off the pace. Failed to make his usual impact in the middle of the pitch. By-passed too easily 5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: A nondescript game. Lots of simple passes, nothing adventurous or exciting. One shooting chance at the start of the second-half which he wasted by waiting too long 5

Gwion Edwards: A strangely subdued performance apart from a couple of pieces of outrageous showboating 5.5

Marcus Maddison: Poor throughout. A non-competitive peformance, poor passing, terrible set-pieces 4

George Cooper: Hardly seen in possession and when he was he usually gave the ball away 4

Idris Kanu: Tried hard, but often bullied off the ball. His team-mates failed to help an inexperienced teenager 5

Substitutes:

Danny Lloyd: (for Kanu, 46 mins): At least he brought some energy to the Posh forward line. Gave the home defence the only anxious moments they had 6

Joe Ward: (for Cooper, 46 mins): A couple of neat touches, but a non-threatening 45 minutes 5

Lewis Freestone: (not used).

Michael Doughty: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jack Marriott: (not used).