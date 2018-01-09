PLAYER VERDICTS: Nerveless penalty shootout ensures poor performance will soon be forgotten

Have your say

Peterborough United players showed plenty of nerve to win a penalty shootout in tonight’s (January 9) Checkatrade Trophy tie at Luton Town.

The skill from 12 yards ensured a rather poor performance in a 90-minute 0-0 draw will soon be forgotten

Jonathan Bond: Had to deal with many shots hit straight at him. His best save arrived in the first minute, but his most crucial was the last act of the game from a penalty shootout 6.5

Liam Shephard: Quietly competent. Defended better than he attacked. Good penalty 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Had his hands full whenever speedy Stacey came charging up the wing. Coped okay on the whole 6

Jack Baldwin: One poor pass early on almost caused trouble for his treammates, but he went on to play solidly. Plays with great commitment. Excellent penalty under great pressure 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Sauntered through most of the match against Luton’s reserve strike force. Cool penalty conversion as well 6.5

Anthony Grant: Defended soundly, but couldn’t get Posh passing the ball accurately 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: One wild shot apart, he was doing okay in a more withdrawn role before departing after 33 minyes, presumably because of injury 6

Junior Morias: Worked hard. The 70 minutes or so will have done him good 6

Danny Lloyd: Struggled against a right-back with strength and pace. Substituted early in second half 5

Marcus Maddison: Not at the races at all. Lost every 50/50 challenge. Crossed and passed poorly by his own high standards. Scored his penalty thankfully 5

Jack Marriott: A frustrating return to Kenilworth Road. Lots of shots but little power or accuracy. Had to run off a late niggle and scored his penalty 5

Substitutes

Michael Doughty: (for Da Silva Lopes, 33 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Lloyd, 58 mins).

Jermaine Anderson: (for Morias, 69 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used),

Andrea Borg: (not used)

Lewis Freestone: (not used)

Alex Penny: (not used).