PLAYER VERDICTS: Much-improved display from Peterborough United, but a disappointing result

There was heartbreak for Peterborough United at Gillingham today (February) as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser.

It was a shame as a much-changed Posh team had dominated the League One match for 70 minutes and took the lead through Danny Lloyd.

Lloyd was excellent for Posh as was midfielder Anthony Grant. The Posh back four were also very good until a late slip-up.

Jonathan Bond: Made a remarkable double save soon after Posh had taken the lead, but the equaliser appeared to go straight through him. Some good handling under pressure in difficult conditions 6.5

Jack Baldwin: A strong return to the side, although caught underneath a couple of high balls towards the end. Defended solidly for the most part and dominated a weak pair of strikers 7.5

Steven Taylor: A shame he messed up the last-gasp clearance which led to the equaliser as he had played with great spirit, class and composure for the previous 93 minutes 7.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Commanding display and generally judged his headed clearances well in a very tricky wind 7.5

Liam Shephard: A decent effort in a wingback position he hasn’t enjoyed much in previous matches. A willing runner forward and supplied the cross for the Posh goal 7

Joe Ward: A surprise selection at left wingback and he did okay. Not caught out defensively at all and delivered a few decent crosses and set pieces 7

Anthony Grant: A midfield masterclass until tiring in the final stages. Popped up all over the place and Gillingham often had to resort to fouling him to stop him. 8

Michael Doughty: Pretty good on his recall to the side. Held his position well when defending and started a few attacks with simple, precise passes 7

Danny Lloyd: Impressive just behind the front two. He was a real livewire and a constant menace with his direct running. Claimed his 12th goal of the season with a well-executed volley 8

Jack Marriott: His pace, stamina and workrate were all impressive, but he missed a good chance in the first-half and why he didn’t pass when Posh had a four on two in the final stages only he will know. A critical error as it happened 7

Omar Bogle: Much better than on his debut. A couple of promising runs and some link up play with Marriott 6

Substitutes

Junior Morias: (for Bogle, 66 mins).

Andrew Hughes: (for Ward, 80 mins).

Chris Forrester: (for Lloyd, 89 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Andrea Borg: (not used).