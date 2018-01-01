PLAYER VERDICTS: Lethargic, lacklustre and probably knackered!

Peterborough United delivered a lethargic, lacklustre display in today’s (January 1) 1-1 home draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Danny Lloyd’s 10th goal of the season almost sealed victory, but Doncaster claimed a deserved last-gasp equaliser.

Posh captain Anthony Grant tries to dive between two Doncaster players. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Lloyd was excellent in the first-half and Chris Forrester played with promise, but central defender Ryan Tafazolli was the Peterborough Telegraph’s star man.

To be fair to the Posh players they have just come through a very hectic schedule of 18 games in 65 days.

Jonathan Bond: Handled the ball well, made a good save late on, no chance with goal. Great news he looks likely to stay at Posh for a bit longer 7

Alex Penny: His obvious enthusiasm is not quite making up for his inexperience, although he was deserted by teammates in the final stages as Doncaster created three good scoring chances from his flank 5

Andrew Hughes: The usual solid defending although he went walkabout too often without being punished. Offered very little offensively 5.5

Steven Taylor: Aside from one tangle with his central defensive partner the veteran was okay. Ball rebounded off him for the equalising goal 6

Ryan Tafazolli: Very strong throughout, won some key headers, tackles and interceptions to cover for the occasional error 7.5

Anthony Grant: Looked far more lethargic than normal. Doncaster hassled him relentlessly throughout 5

Chris Forrester: Almost sealed victory with a cracking volley that struck the outside of a post. The best of the Posh midfield by some distance 7

Michael Doughty: Played one fine pass to Lloyd first half, but his lack of pace and energy continues to be a concern 5

Marcus Maddison: Flitted in and out of the game. Played a part in the goal, but contributed very little else which was disappointing as the man marking him was poor 5

Danny Lloyd: Claimed a close range goal and forced a decent save from the Doncaster keeper during a lively first half display. Quieter second half and was caught out too far up the pitch as the visitors equalised late on 6

Jack Marriott: Can’t fault his workrate, but he was given precious little to work with by teammates. Largely anonymous as a result 5

Substitutes

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Doughty, 62 mins).

Junior Morias: (for Maddison, 86 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).