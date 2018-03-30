PLAYER VERDICTS: Jack’s the lad again, but strong defending also secured this valuable point for Peterborough United

Peterborough United top scorer Jack Marriott will grab all the headlines again after bagging his 30th goal of the season at Rotherham United today (March 30).

But Posh secured this valuable 1-1 League One draw thanks to a top defensive effort led by centre-backs Ryan Tafazolli and Steven Taylor, and young goalkeeper Conor O’Malley.

Posh striker Jack Marriott battles with Rotherham's Semi Ajayi. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Conor O’Malley: Excellent early save to win a one-on-one battle with Anthony Forde and a fine second-half stop to thwart a Michael Smith header for 2-0. Handled well throughout, kicked indifferently, but very promising 7.5

Liam Shephard: He played well in the first-half against two tricky opponents, but his game fell apart somewhat after the break when his passing became ragged. Competitive throughout 6

Andrew Hughes: Rock solid as usual including a 20-minute shift as a centre-back at the end of the game. Didn’t have the opportunity to get forward much, but he stood up defensively against strong opponents 7

Steven Taylor: Superb performance which included a pretty neat pass to help create the late Posh goal. Outstanding defence throughout regularly spotting danger and snuffing it out 8.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Excellent display considering he can’t be fully fit. Made a couple of vital interventions in the first-half when aerially dominant. Tired and substituted towards the end after he was fortunate to escape a second yellow card 8

Anthony Grant: A strong shift from the defensive midfielder, but he struggled with his passing in a contest played at a cracking pace 5.5

Chris Forrester: He’s certainly looking to play the ball much quicker under this manager. A couple of splendid long, crossfield passes. but not on the ball enough to make the required attacking impact 5.5

Marcus Maddison: One glorious pass set up Marriott’s first-half chance, but he drifted out of the game completely after the break. His set-pieces were decent, but he needs to step up his general play 5

Danny Lloyd: A poor touch spoilt his one chance to get a shot away on goal towards the end of the first-half. He was as industrious as ever, but he rarely linked up successfully with his attacking team-mates and substituted early in the second-half 5

George Cooper: He probably has the skills, the technique and the vision to play as a ‘number 10,’ but he struggled to get into this game as the ball kept flying over his head. A couple of neat moments led to goal-scoring chances in the first-half, but quiet overall and left the game five minutes into the second-half 5

Jack Marriott: What a season for the hard-working striker who can’t stop scoring. The only Posh forward player to have any impact on the game. A good first-half chance saved, denied a possible penalty, forced a great, late save, before scoring in the 98th minute 7.5

Substitutes

Junior Morias: (for Cooper, 51 mins) Not much involvement until setting up Marriott’s goal 5

Joe Ward: (for Lloyd, 56 mins) Hardly in the game until the latter stages 5

Lewis Freestone: (for Tafazolli, 70 mins).

Michael Doughty: (not used).

Jonathan Bond: (not used).

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).