PLAYER VERDICTS: It was a pleasure cruise for Peterborough United as central midfielders impressed

Peterborough United cruised to a 2-0 League One victory over Fleetwood at the ABAX Stadium today (April 28).

Posh dominated central midfield thanks to fine individual displays from man-of-the-match Anthony Grant and Leo Da Silva Lopes.

Posh goalscorer George Cooper closed down Nathan Pond of Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: Not a lot do as Posh were well on top, but he made a couple of decent stops towards the end. A clean sheet on his final appearance at the ABAX Stadium 6

Liam Shephard: Gives a back four good balance and he played strongly here, particularly defensively. 7

Andrew Hughes: An easy game for the left-back. Perhaps could have offered more support going forward, but defensively very sound 6.5

Steven Taylor: Strolled through the match. Completely untroubled by a poor Fleetwood side 6.5

Jack Baldwin: Committed, spirited and, importantly, error-free 7

Anthony Grant: A fine display which even included some quality moments going forward. Struck the crossbar in the first-half with a 20-yard shot 8

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Looked athletic and quick in the centre of midfield. The odd poor pass and he still hesitates when he gets near the opposition penalty area, but much improved 7

George Cooper: His was a performance of quiet spells interrupted by moments of quality. Took his goal, a first-time finish with his left foot, very well 6.5

Marcus Maddison: You’re a fool if you don’t think Posh are better with him in the side. He wasn’t always accurate here, but he still set up two excellent scoring chances. Left the ABAX pitch to generous applause, maybe for the last time 6.5

Gwion Edwards: His pace and trickery are such big threats. He didn’t always make the best use of promising attacking positions though 6.5

Jack Marriott: Another cool and composed finish in what will be his last game at home for Posh, probably. It’s been a pleasure to watch his consistency, his effort and his attitude 6.5

Substitutes:

Danny Lloyd: (for Maddison, 74 mins).

Joe Ward: (for Cooper, 84 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Marriott, 90 mins).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Michael Doughty: (not used).