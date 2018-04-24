PLAYER VERDICTS: Individual errors damn Peterborough United to another defeat

Individual errors cost Peterborough United dear at Shrewsbury tonight (April 24).

Posh missed easy chances and committed dreadful defensive errors as they went down 3-1, a fourth straight League One defeat.

The one bright spot for Posh was the performance of Gwion Edwards, particularly in the first-half, who opened the scoring.

Jonathan Bond: Beaten at near post for final goal, but handled the ball pretty well in difficult conditions for a keeper 6

Jack Baldwin: Got away with a few first-half errors before making a catastrophic mistake to give Shrewsbury the lead. He looks shorn of confidence 4

Steven Taylor: He did okay for the most part. Unlucky to deflect the second goal past his ‘keeper after being landed in hot water by his captain 6

Andrew Hughes: Solid enough defensively and tried his best to feed the dangerous Edwards 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: He made a couple of fine interceptions and blocks in the first half, but his game went to pieces a bit after he missed a golden chance to make it 2-0 early in the second half 5.5

Gwion Edwards: The outstanding performer on either side before the break and rewarded with a terrific goal. Played with dash and verve, but quieter second half as team couldn’t get the ball to him often enough 7

Anthony Grant: He’s good at the defensive bit and he worked his socks off here, but he lacks quality going forward 6

Michael Doughty: Good effort compared to some, worked hard, picked up pieces and tried to play the ball quickly and simply 6.5

George Cooper: Not at the races tonight apart from setting up Lopes’ scoring chance. Shot badly from a couple of promising positions 5

Joe Ward: He was bright at times in the first half and linked up well with Danny Lloyd and Edwards, but he was one of many to falter when the going got tougher. Snatched at his half chances 5.5

Danny Lloyd: Battled gamely against a couple of huge defenders, but missed a great chance to score at 1-1. Hard to fill Jack Marriott’s boots, but he gave it a go 5.5

Substitutes

Junior Morias: (for Cooper, 74 mins).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).