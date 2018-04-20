PLAYER VERDICTS: Gwion and Grant shone brightly, but Peterborough United couldn’t maintain their form for 90 minutes

Peterborough United followed a fine 45 minutes with a poor second half as they slipped to a third League One defeat in a row last night (April 19)
Gwion Edwards and Anthony Grant led a dominant first-half display, but Posh couldn’t cope with Blackburn’s pressure after the break.
Conor O’Malley: Should try and command his box better, but he’s worth persevering with. He looks a confident young man 6
Andrew Hughes: Didn’t react very well to second crucial goal as he failed to follow Danny Graham. Coped well with Adam Armstrong’s pace in the first half 6
Steven Taylor: A most untimely slip enabled Bradley Dack to score the equaliser. He was usually in the right place at the right time 6
Jack Baldwin: The latest in a string of horrible errors cost Posh the third goal. Posh were beaten by then, but it’s been a worrying trait of a skipper who does a lot of things well 5
Leo Da Silva Lopes: Played as a right wing-back where his speed should be a threat, but his passing is too predictable and he becomes too passive near the opposition penalty area 5
Gwion Edwards: Oustanding first-half when Blackburn couldn’t deal with his pace, direct running and quality. Posh couldn’t get the ball to him in the second-half, but it was an encouraging return to form 7
Anthony Grant: Played a big part in Posh dominating the centre of midfield for 45 minutes and he was still running when many team-mates had seemingly had enough 7
Michael Doughty: A good first-half when he kept things simple with his passing. Faded like most others after the break 6
George Cooper: He saw a superb free kick well saved and created the goal with another delicious set-piece. Disappeared after a very promising first-half 6
Danny Lloyd: His aggressive running earned him a few plaudits in a dominant first period. Unlucky not to score on the stroke of half-time when he was blatantly impeded by a struggling goalkeeper. No service in the second-half 6
Jack Marriott: Currently feeding on scraps. Completely anonymous in the second-half. He needs Marcus Maddison back 5
Substitutes
Joe Ward: (for Cooper, 66 mins).
Junior Morias: (for Lloyd, 77 mins)
Jermaine Anderson: (for Doughty, 87 mins).
Jonathan Bond: (not used)
Chris Forrester: (not used).
Liam Shephard: (not used).
Lewis Freestone: (not used).