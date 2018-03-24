PLAYER VERDICTS: Grant aid for Peterborough United, but they couldn’t turn it into three points

Peterborough United played pretty well in their 1-1 League One draw with Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium today (March 24).

But they couldn’t find their touch in and around the Rovers penalty area despite some fine promptings from the midfield area.

Posh striker Junior Morias is closed down by Chris Lines of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Danny Lloyd’s goal on the hour mark secured a point for Posh who have sneaked back into the League One play-off places.

Conor O’Malley: Can’t remember him having to make a save so a quiet return to the side, although he was rooted to his line for a couple of crosses. His kicking is decent 6

Liam Shephard: Another busy effort up and down the right wing. Slung a couple of decent early crosses into the Rovers area and he shored up the right side of the Posh defence 7

Andrew Hughes: A left-back for five minutes and a centre-back for 85 minutes. He certainly doesn’t look out of place at the heart of the back four, although his wild foul led to the Rovers goal. Half a chance to the win the game in the last minute 7

Posh skipper Anthony Grant (right) was the Peterborough Telegraph's man-of-the-match against Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Steven Taylor: Rock solid, always in the right place, one great, late block 7

Ryan Tafazolli: Limped off after five minutes

Chris Forrester: Good for the most part. Struck some fine crossfield passes and generally retained possession pretty well 6.5

Anthony Grant: The game’s dominant player on his return. Very impressive at the start when he kept winning the ball before using it quickly and wisely. Only blot on his copybook was a booking for extreme petulance, especially as he was captain for the day 8

Marcus Maddison: A weird game from the team’s talisman. Created the goal and the two other best chances, but made so many poor decisions when in possession it became very frustrating. And his constant squealing is winning him few friends 6

Danny Lloyd: He should be a key man because he pops up with goals. He’s a fine finisher and he delivered one outstanding cross which led to a great chance for Junior Morias. Good workrate also 7

Junior Morias: Played a key part in the Posh goal without touching the ball. His passion and commitment make him a crowd favourite, but he missed a couple of good chances to score 6

Jack Marriott: As usual he was a willing chaser of lost causes. He also again ignored a great chance to play Lloyd through on goal in favour of shooting wide, but his attitude and scoring record make him a tough man to criticise 6.5

Substitutes:

Lewis Freestone: (for Tafazolli, 7 mins) Looked nervous after his early introduction. His side of the defence was targeted and he didn’t cope well at all. Got away with a horrible late error, but did deliver a couple of excellent crosses 5

Omar Bogle: (for Morias, 75 mins).

George Cooper: (for Lloyd, 88 mins)

Jonathan Bond: (not used).

Michael Doughty: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Joe Ward: (not used).