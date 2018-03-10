PLAYER VERDICTS: Four goals for Peterborough United and yet the full-backs were among their better players

As new manager Steve Evans hinted at after the 4-1 drubbing of Charlton, Peterborough United weren’t as good as that result suggested.

But the players did deliver a consistent level of performance with workrate and determination as evident as moments of quality.

Jack Marriott scores to make it Posh 3, Charlton 1. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh centre-back Steven Taylor collected the man-of-the-match award from the sponsors, but full-backs Liam Shephard and Andrew Hughes were also impressive.

Jonathan Bond: Looked a little shaky at times, spilling an early shot and coming for a cross that he was never getting in the second-half. Generally well protected by his back four though 6

Liam Shephard: He’s a little tiger in the tackle and he also got up and down the right flank with great energy, fitness and enthusiasm. Made several key interceptions. A strong display 7.5

Andrew Hughes: He’s turning into one of the most consistent Posh players. He’s certainly reliable defensively and he popped up to score the crucial opening goal. 7

Posh midfielder Chris Forrester watches on as Charlton's Tariqe Fosu-Henry makes a play. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jack Baldwin: One reckless lunge which earned a yellow card aside, the captain was a model of consistency at the back. He and Taylor kept the centre of the Posh defence watertight 7

Steven Taylor: The sponsors’ man-of-the-match for another assured, but safety-first 90-minute display. He keeps his head while others around him are losing theirs 7

Chris Forrester: Looked sharp at times, although it wasn’t easy as Charlton offered outnumbered Posh in midfield. Put the work in at both ends of the pitch, although passing was erratic 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Decent effort from the youngster and one appreciated by the home crowd who gave him an ovation when he was substituted late on. Posh need his legs if they are to persist with a two-man midfield. Kept things simple when on the ball 7

Marcus Maddison: Some delicious early set-piece deliveries and a strong direct run which led to a penalty he converted with ease. A threat when the game became stretched. Not always accurate in open play 6.5

Joe Ward: Excellent cross for the opening goal and lovely play in the build-up to the penalty. Moments of quality from a smooth-running winger who was sacrificed at 2-0 as Posh looked to see the game out 7

Omar Bogle: Looked up for it in the first-half when he won a few headers and hit the post after a fine piece of individual play. Offside far too often and faded out of the action after the break before his substitution 6

Jack Marriott: Not really a sight of goal before he struck twice in the final 10 minutes after terrific play from substitutes Danny Lloyd and Jermaine Anderson. Ran his socks off as usual, but not sure there’s going to be a great partnership with Bogle long-term 7

Substitutes

Michael Doughty: (for Ward, 70 mins).

Danny Lloyd: (for Bogle, 76 mins).

Jermaine Anderson: (for Da Silva Lopes, 83 mins)

.Junior Morias: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).