PLAYER VERDICTS: Defenders show the way in determined fashion

Peterborough United defended with great skill and determination to ensure a decent 0-0 draw at League One leaders Wigan today (January 13).

Steven Taylor and Ryan Tafazolli were outstanding at centre-back, but this was a very solid all-round team effort to make it four points from two games against the best team in the division.

Jonathan Bond: Did what he had to do very safely and efficiently. He was very well protected by those in front of him 7

Liam Shephard: Often left with the tricky and quick Jacobs to mark, plus a marauding full-back. Did well enough though after making a crucial early block 7

Andrew Hughes: Just occasionally he and Danny Lloyd got their marking duties in a muddle, but the left-back is a reliable defender on the whole. He was often the brightest Posh attacker before the break 7.5

Ryan Tafazolli: The big centre-back is enjoying a fine run of form. Commanding here and he is becoming very hard to pass on the deck. Impressive 8.5

Steven Taylor: His positioning is so good he’s the one seen most often clearing danger from the penalty area. He was clobbered badly early on, but recovered to play superbly. A no-nonsense defender 9

Anthony Grant: Caught in possession a couple of times, but generally very good at protecting the back four and in starting attacks for Posh. An excellent skipper who leads by example 8

Chris Forrester: He was pressured quickly when on the ball, but he stayed cool and usually passed the ball accurately. Also performed some strong defensive work 7.5

Michael Doughty: He did fine in a position that is quite crucial to the way Posh are trying to play. Taken off for the last 20 minutes 6

Danny Lloyd: A busy effort against a very strong back four. Didn’t play great, but this is a tough fixture for a forward player and he worked hard 6

Marcus Maddison: No great moments against League One’s best defence, but his obvious skills ensured Wigan’s back four could never relax 6

Jack Marriott: Always on the move, but not often found by teammates. Kept running and became more prominent in the second half. One good shot was well saved, a late ‘goal’ chalked off for offside 6.5

Substitutes:

Joe Ward: (for Doughty, 68 mins).

Junior Morias: (for Lloyd, 68 mins).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Idris Kanu: (not used).

Jack Baldwin: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).