PLAYER VERDICTS: Danny boy was the match sponsors’ man-of-the-match

Danny Lloyd was a predictable winner of the sponsors’ man-of-the-match prize as Peterborough United thumped Bury 3-0 at the ABAX Stadium today (December 23).

Lloyd scored twice, the second was a terrific strike into the top corner, as Posh moved to within a point of the League One play-off places.

Posh full-back Andrew Hughes challenges Jay O'Shea of Bury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jonathan Bond: Two superb full-stretch saves in the first-half which kept Posh in front. A much quieter role after the break, but he looked alert and sharp throughout 7

Alex Penny: His speed enables him to recover when he stumbles out of position. He put a good shift in here against a couple of tricky opponents. One good attacking cross in the first half 6.5

Andrew Hughes: As dependable as ever defensively. Came into the game more going forward after Bury were reduced to 10 men 6.5

Steven Taylor: Had to be strong as Bury dominated a lot of the first hour of this game and as usual he was. Takes no chances, so makes few mistakes. 6.5

Posh skipper Anthony Grant chases down Bury's Nathan Cameron. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: He’s at his best defending his own penalty area against the high ball. Bury were lightweight in attack so he had a comfortable and dominant 90 minutes 6.5

Anthony Grant: His usual level of industry and desire before a late substitution 7

Michael Doughty: A quiet game and withdrawn straight after second Posh goal. Couldn’t get into the contest in his hour on the pitch 5

Jermaine Anderson: Looks bereft of confidence in and out of possession. No surprise to see him taken off at the break 4

Marcus Maddison: He created the first goal from a corner and then drifted in and out of the action until he was involved in a couple of skirmishes with opponents, one of which led to a red card. Brilliant chipped pass for second goal 7

Danny Lloyd: His second goal was a screamer and a reward for another 90 minutes of all-action running and chasing. Also scored with a header and claimed the sponsors’ man-of-the-match honours 7.5

Jack Marriott: He was served appallingly in the opening 45 minutes when he was rarely seen on the ball. But he was in the right place again to convert Maddison’s superb pass to effectively kill the game 6

Substitutes

Chris Forrester: (for Anderson, 46 mins). The Posh passing improved after he came on at half-time 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Doughty, 64 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Grant, 80 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used)

Junior Morias: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).