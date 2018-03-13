PLAYER VERDICTS: Captain Jack leads from the front as Peterborough United secure a vital victory

Captain Jack Baldwin delivered a magnificent defensive display as Peterborough United claimed a dramatic 1-0 win at Bury tonight (March 13).

Jack Marriott will doubtless grab the headlines after bagging his 28th goal of the season in the final minute of the game, but Posh had to defend superbly during a second-half dominated by the home side.

Jonathan Bond: Not a great deal to do, but he was competent and safe when called into action 7

Liam Shephard: Had a a tricky customer to deal with in Mayor and a powerful one to cope with in Leigh and he battled away gamely against both 6

Andrew Hughes: It was a game for defenders and the left back was as rock solid and reliable as ever 7

Jack Baldwin: Outstanding from the skipper. Produced some superb defensive headers and some timely blocks. Excellent when Posh came under pressure after the break 9

Steven Taylor: A fine partner for his inspirational skipper. Takes up such good positions, and a couple of well-timed tackles on the edge of his own area were important 7.5

Chris Forrester: Plays a lot of first-time passes under this manager. Okay before the break, but couldn’t get in the game in the second-half 6

Leo D Silva Lopes: His defensive work was better than his forward play. Showed great energy throughout though 6

Marcus Maddison: More impact with his theatrics than his play, but then he produced the killer pass to set up a remarkable Posh win 6

Joe Ward: He is a neat and tidy player who got bogged down in the mud. Substituted second half 6

Danny Lloyd: A quiet start followed by a very lively period just before the break. Disappeared in the second-half when he looked leggy 6

Jack Marriott: Waged a one-man war with the Bury defence at times and his workrate and attitude were rewarded with another fine finish at the death 7

Substitutes Omar Bogle: (for Ward, 70 mins).

George Cooper: (for Lloyd, 86 mins).

Ryan Tafazolli: (for Maddison, 90 mins).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Junior Morias: (not used).

Michael Doughty: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).