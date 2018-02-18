PLAYER VERDICTS: Captain Jack Baldwin leads from the front for Peterborough United

Captain Jack Baldwin led from the front as Peterborough United battled to a 1-1 League One draw at Blackpool today (February 18).

Baldwin was robust in the tackle to say the least. It was a tough game on a difficult pitch for flair players, but Marcus Maddison, Chris Forrester, Joe Ward and Jack Marriott enjoyed some good moments.

Jonathan Bond: Very little to save, but he did impress with his ‘sweeper keeper’ form at times. 6.5

Liam Shephard: He was given the task of marking a very fast and tricky winger on his own. A tough ask, but he stuck to it and made the occasional positive surge forward 6

Andrew Hughes: Rock solid defensively. Cleared his lines effectively and won most of his challenges. Didn’t get forward too often 6.5

Jack Baldwin: Outstanding from the captain who launched himself into numerous thunderous challenges and usually came away with the ball. Kept nicking the ball off forwards, won the aerial duels from the long throws 8.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Just missed the odd header against a very large centre forward. Generally very safe, sensibly took no chances with his clearances on a bad pitch 7

Anthony Grant: Excellent job in the main in front of the back four. Drives the team on, but it’s a shame his form goes to pieces in the opposition penalty area 6.5

Michael Doughty: Very strong start to the game in an advanced midfield position that suits him best. Couple of decent shots on goal early. Faded after the break and could easily have been substituted earlier than he was 6.5

Chris Forrester: Neat and tidy in possession and a couple of classy moments of vision almost led to goals, A decent effort on a pitch that didn’t suit his style 6.5

Joe Ward: Played well before the break on the left side of the Posh attack. Only fleeting gimpses of his quality in the second half, but he almost created a goal after a very clever free kick 6.5

Marcus Maddison: Lovely cross for the Posh goal and a threat throughout even if his final ball and shooting were inconsistent. Dribbled well 7

Jack Marriott: Great battling effort from the top scorer was rewarded with his 25th goal of the season. Never stopped pushing and pressing a pair of large defenders 7

Substitutes

Omar Bogle: (for Forrester, 78 mins).

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Doughty, 83 mins).

George Cooper: (for Ward, 90 mins).

Steven Taylor: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Junior Morias: (not used).

