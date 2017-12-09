PLAYER VERDICTS: Bond efforts not enough to deny sharp shooters for Peterborough United

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was awarded the sponsor’s man of the match during Peterborough United’s 3-2 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers this afternoon (Saturday, December 9).

The goalkeeper saved well from Bradley Dack in the first-half and kept out the rebound alongside Jack Baldwin, and he made a superb stop to deny Marcus Antonsson, but he was powerless to prevent Dack (twice) and Charlie Mulgrew from giving Blackburn the win.

Gwion Edwards of Peterborough United in action with Derrick Williams of Blackburn Rovers - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 09/12/2017 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, England - Peterborough United v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet League One

Steven Taylor and a late Jack Marriott effort were in vain for Posh who were ruthlessly punished for individual errors.

Jonathan Bond: Saved well from Dack and superbly from Antonsson but had no chance for the three goals 7

Jack Baldwin: Sent off a few seconds from the end for a second yellow card. Struggled against Antonsson but had little support. Beaten in the build-up to the third goal but helped block Dack from opening the scoring 5

Steven Taylor: Headed in the opener and defended resiliently in the first-half. Lost the ball in the Rovers corner flag which led to Dack’s second after a rapid counter-attack 6

Ryan Tafazolli: Like Taylor solid for most of the first-half but was powerless to stop Dack running the show after the break 6

Andrew Hughes: After a bright start he rarely managed to get forward. Kept Antonsson quiet before the winger switched flanks 6

Chris Forrester: Looked stylish and composed in the first-half but lost the ball which allowed Blackburn to take the lead 5.5

Anthony Grant: Plenty of concern as he hobbled off after another impressive performance. Always makes it hard for the opposition to play 7

Jermaine Anderson: The game seemed to pass him by. Gave the ball away on a few occasions as well 5

Marcus Maddison: Can go quiet in matches but an assist for Taylor and an excellent cross which set up a Marriott chance showed his quality 7

Gwion Edwards: Started strongly, linking up well with Hughes, and produced some excellent dribbles. Good cross which Lloyd headed over 7

Jack Marriott: A lively performance again which culminated in a tap-in for a 15th goal of the season. Missed the target in the first-half trying his luck from distance 7

Substitutes

Anthony Lloyd: (for Anderson, 66 mins)

Michael Doughty: (for Forrester, 72 mins)

Idris Kanu: (for Grant, 86 mins)

Ricky Miller: (not used).

Connor O’Malley: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).