PLAYER VERDICTS: Bond efforts not enough to deny sharp shooters for Peterborough United

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was awarded the sponsor’s man of the match during Peterborough United’s 3-2 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers this afternoon (Saturday, December 9).
The goalkeeper saved well from Bradley Dack in the first-half and kept out the rebound alongside Jack Baldwin, and he made a superb stop to deny Marcus Antonsson, but he was powerless to prevent Dack (twice) and Charlie Mulgrew from giving Blackburn the win.
Steven Taylor and a late Jack Marriott effort were in vain for Posh who were ruthlessly punished for individual errors.
Jonathan Bond: Saved well from Dack and superbly from Antonsson but had no chance for the three goals 7
Jack Baldwin: Sent off a few seconds from the end for a second yellow card. Struggled against Antonsson but had little support. Beaten in the build-up to the third goal but helped block Dack from opening the scoring 5
Steven Taylor: Headed in the opener and defended resiliently in the first-half. Lost the ball in the Rovers corner flag which led to Dack’s second after a rapid counter-attack 6
Ryan Tafazolli: Like Taylor solid for most of the first-half but was powerless to stop Dack running the show after the break 6
Andrew Hughes: After a bright start he rarely managed to get forward. Kept Antonsson quiet before the winger switched flanks 6
Chris Forrester: Looked stylish and composed in the first-half but lost the ball which allowed Blackburn to take the lead 5.5
Anthony Grant: Plenty of concern as he hobbled off after another impressive performance. Always makes it hard for the opposition to play 7
Jermaine Anderson: The game seemed to pass him by. Gave the ball away on a few occasions as well 5
Marcus Maddison: Can go quiet in matches but an assist for Taylor and an excellent cross which set up a Marriott chance showed his quality 7
Gwion Edwards: Started strongly, linking up well with Hughes, and produced some excellent dribbles. Good cross which Lloyd headed over 7
Jack Marriott: A lively performance again which culminated in a tap-in for a 15th goal of the season. Missed the target in the first-half trying his luck from distance 7
Substitutes
Anthony Lloyd: (for Anderson, 66 mins)
Michael Doughty: (for Forrester, 72 mins)
Idris Kanu: (for Grant, 86 mins)
Ricky Miller: (not used).
Connor O’Malley: (not used).
Alex Penny: (not used).
Lewis Freestone: (not used).