PLAYER VERDICTS: A Doughty display by Michael and his Peterborough United team-mates in trying circumstances

Peterborough United’s players performed with great credit in trying circumstances tonight (February 27).

They shrugged off the difficulties caused by heavy snowfall to beat Walsall 2-1 at the ABAX Stadium through goals from Omar Bogle and Jack Baldwin.

Posh striker Jack Marriott is fouled by Walsall's Jack Fitzwater to win a penalty. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Midfielder Michael Doughty won the man-of-the-match nomination from the Peterborough Telegraph.

Jonathan Bond: Made it easy for Nguy to open the scoring for Walsall early on by racing outside his area, but his handling was exemplary considering the conditions 6.5

Liam Shephard: He’s a competitive little defender. Showed up well as a right wing back in the first-half, but was tested defensively when Walsall came at him towards the end of the match 6

Andrew Hughes: The recalled defender was very sloppy in possession and positionally at times, but he was strong in the final quarter of the match when Posh came under plenty of pressure. Solid as the left sided centre-back 6

Posh forward Marcus Maddison and Walsall's Erhun Oztumer in action in the snow at the ABAX Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Jack Baldwin: He takes too many chances defensively by chasing passes he is never likely to reach, but he also delivered some top quality defending at other times. He took his goal well and made some fine interceptions and blocks 7

Steven Taylor: He was excellent when switched to the centre of the back three where he’s less likely to get exposed for pace. Great attitude, gets the fans going and even became involved in some unusual sweeping, of snow 7

Joe Ward: He found the positional side of the wing-back role a real struggle in a tough first-half. His passing and crossing was below his best, but he kept wanting the ball and he runs smoothly with it 5

Chris Forrester: Looked good at times on the ball and dodgy at times when he didn’t have it. The best range of passing in the squad 6.5

Posh goalscorers Jack Baldwin (right) and Omar Bogle have a chat during the win over Walsall. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Michael Doughty: He was prominent throughout and he played a couple of sublime, first-time forward passes. Competed well in the middle of the park, passed the ball quickly and accurately and won numerous aerial duels 7.5

Marcus Maddison: An awful opening to the game which included a horrible penalty which was saved, but he came alive often enough to assist on both goals and he broke well towards the end to take the pressure off his defence. Should have scored late on 6.5

Omar Bogle: There were flashes of promise and he took his first goal for the club very well. He was alert on that occasion, but too often he appears flatfooted. He needs to match his strike partner’s work ethic and then his loan spell could become successful 6

Jack Marriott: Outstanding attitude as usual. Not all his passes and touches come off, but he never stops running for his team-mates. Denied a late goal by a brilliant save. Won a soft penalty for Posh 7

Substitutes

Junior Morias: (for Bogle, 67 mins).

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Ward, 81 mins).

George Cooper: (not used).

Danny Lloyd: (not used).

Jermaine Anderson: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).